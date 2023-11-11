Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Shares Up 2.2%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

