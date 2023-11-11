Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Short Interest Update

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HMNTY opened at $20.51 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMNTY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hemnet Group AB (publ) to SEK 205 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

