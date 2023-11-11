Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 1,376.1% in October

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 1,376.1% from the October 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.93.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

