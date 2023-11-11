Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HENOY opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
