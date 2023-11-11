Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENOY opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

