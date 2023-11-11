Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading Up 1.9%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.99 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.99 ($0.32). 39,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 41,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).
Hercules Site Services Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.76.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Site Services
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.