Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $171.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.