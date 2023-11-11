Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 63,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 494,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the first quarter worth $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hitek Global by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

