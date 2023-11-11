Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $9.19 Average PT from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 1.71. Holley has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

