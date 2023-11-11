Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90 to $4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.920 billion to $4.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 to $0.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,605,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,441. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.