Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 to $0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Hologic also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.10 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 4,605,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Hologic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.