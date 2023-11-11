Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

