Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 40.25 and last traded at 39.97. 4,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.92.
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 40.28.
