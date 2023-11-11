ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 947,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ICL Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

