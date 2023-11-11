ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of ICL remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 947,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 26.76%.
ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
