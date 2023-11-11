IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Guggenheim

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $576,859. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

