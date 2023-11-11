Ieq Capital LLC Has $610,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ResMed by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in ResMed by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,945,000 after buying an additional 256,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $143.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

