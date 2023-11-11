Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 601 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

LYB stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

