IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

