Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.