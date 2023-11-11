Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $120.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.11.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

