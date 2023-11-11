Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of decline by 2-3% yr/yr to $4.45-4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.11.

Illumina stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

