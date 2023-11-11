Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Illumina also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. 9,082,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.11.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,797 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $154,266,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

