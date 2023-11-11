Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
