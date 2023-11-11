Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 3,286.2% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.86) to GBX 2,400 ($29.63) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

