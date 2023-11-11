Ingredion’s (INGR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

INGR opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

