InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

