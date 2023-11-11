InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the October 15th total of 1,106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

INND stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,100,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,832. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

