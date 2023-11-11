Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,051 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 563,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 113,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.9 %

UAPR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,461 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

