Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $21,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,668.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Regional Management stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on RM

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 19.6% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 190,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regional Management by 1,549.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.