Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,500.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 16,993 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $4,248.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 5,172 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $1,293.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 32,064 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $8,016.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 13,441 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,091.43.

On Monday, October 23rd, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 15,919 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $3,661.37.

On Thursday, October 19th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 92,639 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $21,306.97.

Star Equity Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

