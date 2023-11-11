Insider Selling: GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV) Director Sells 44,500 Shares of Stock

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$10,235.00.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GMV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. GMV Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get GMV Minerals alerts:

About GMV Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.