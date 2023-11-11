Insider Selling: GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV) Director Sells 44,500 Shares of Stock

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$10,235.00.
GMV Minerals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:GMV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. GMV Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.
About GMV Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMV Minerals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.