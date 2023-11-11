Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $16,527.91 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $16,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, James David Johnston sold 260 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $5,207.80.

On Thursday, November 2nd, James David Johnston sold 241 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $4,832.05.

On Thursday, October 5th, James David Johnston sold 2,562 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $51,368.10.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $20.26 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $121.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 191,440 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

