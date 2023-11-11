Insider Selling: The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Sells $20,878.29 in Stock

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $20,878.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GGT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

