Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $31,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $23,730.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $26,730.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $31,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06.

Upstart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

