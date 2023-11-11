Insight Inv LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. 5,902,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

