Insight Inv LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.32. 818,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,700. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

