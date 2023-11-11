Insight Inv LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.86. 3,994,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

