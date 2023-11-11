Insight Inv LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,871,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

