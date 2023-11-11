Insight Inv LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. 5,753,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

