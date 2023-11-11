Insight Inv LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

