Insight Inv LLC Has $547,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,792,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,399,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.