Insight Inv LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Insight Inv LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,624,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

