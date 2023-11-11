Insight Inv LLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $214,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 611,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

