Insight Inv LLC Sells 295 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

