Insight Inv LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight Inv LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,860,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

