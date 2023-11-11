Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Trading Down 33.2%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) traded down 33.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 427,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 245,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 19.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Inspire Veterinary Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.