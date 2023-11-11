Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.64.

Intapp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $891,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,216 shares of company stock worth $6,817,558. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 2,385.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

