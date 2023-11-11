International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after purchasing an additional 870,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

