Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.93) to GBX 4,470 ($55.18) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IKTSY

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.4303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.