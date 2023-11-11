Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.93) to GBX 4,470 ($55.18) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.4303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
