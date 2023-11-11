Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.18. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

