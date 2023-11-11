Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.